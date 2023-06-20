Friends, family and community members recently came together at the Pizza Factory to wish Inyo County Animal Control Officer Julie Richardson a fond retirement after serving at the county’s animal shelter for almost 30 years.
During the send off, Hudson DeCray noted how Richardson joined the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the animal shelter’s operations, in 1996 as a “shelter attendant.” In 2014, she became the supervisor of the shelter, just in time to take the leash of the new facility that opened in 2015 in Big Pine. She also became the director of all field services.
DeCray stated that during her tenure as the shelter director, she partnered with ICARE of the Eastern Sierra, a non-profit organization that provides animal resources and education and was founded by Ted and Lisa Schade.
The ICARE foundation is responsible for raising funds for the construction of the new facility, it subsidizes the spay and neuter program at the shelter for dogs that have been adopted, and it continues to find funding and revenue sources to enhance and perpetuate shelter programs, DeCray stated.
Richardson also worked together with Nancy Hardy and Eastern Sierra Dog Rescue that focuses on finding homes for adoptable dogs and working to educate local animal shelters and the community to improve the care and lives of dogs.
DeCray said the quality that sets Richardson apart from others is “her love and commitment to the dogs and other animals that become her ‘guests’ at the shelter.”
The last thing Richardson would ever want to see is “putting a dog to death because it had overstayed it’s time at the shelter,” DeCray said.
“Julie worked endlessly to find good, loving homes for the creatures who ended up in the shelter,” DeCray said. “Over the years she was aided by many volunteers who shared her commitment. Countless dogs and cats found love and security in new homes. And so many lives of adopters were rewarded by the loyalty and love from their new pets.”