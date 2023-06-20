Julie Richardson retires.jpg

Friends and family recently packed the Pizza Factory in Bishop to bid a happy retirement to Julie Richardson, who has shown her dedication at the county’s animal shelter for almost 30 years.

 Photo submitted

Friends, family and community members recently came together at the Pizza Factory to wish Inyo County Animal Control Officer Julie Richardson a fond retirement after serving at the county’s animal shelter for almost 30 years.

During the send off, Hudson DeCray noted how Richardson joined the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the animal shelter’s operations, in 1996 as a “shelter attendant.” In 2014, she became the supervisor of the shelter, just in time to take the leash of the new facility that opened in 2015 in Big Pine. She also became the director of all field services.

