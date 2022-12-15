Inyo County and city of Bishop officials reported this week that capacity numbers for commercial air service that starts up again at the Bishop Airport today could bode well for a strong second season for the service.
Commercial air service is set to run through March 2023 with daily flights to San Francisco and Denver.
Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion on Monday reported to the Bishop City Council that he learned at a recent meeting of Bishop Airport stakeholders that the first flight from Denver into the airport today is sold out.
Dishion said 60 percent of that sold out flight are passengers flying out of Bishop.
He said the airport already is seeing a trend of passengers flying from Denver to San Francisco, then from San Francisco to Bishop due to the direct flights from Denver to Bishop already being full, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
