Commercial air service is set to return to the Bishop Airport starting Dec. 15 and run through March 2023 with daily flights to San Francisco and Denver.
Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion on Monday reported to the Bishop City Council that during a recent meeting of commercial air service stakeholders, including United Airlines, which operates the service, there were discussions about cancelling flights during the week that were sparsely filled in favor of extending service later into spring.
Dishion said the service is limited not only by the type of aircraft that can use the airport but the amount of pilot hours that the service uses.
Dishion said year-round commercial air service remains the ultimate goal.
Bishop Chamber of Commerce and Information Center Tawni Thomson at Monday’s city council meeting said a new touchscreen kiosk has been ordered and should arrive next week. She said the kiosk will feature the new Bishop Visit widget app.
The app gives visitors import information about lodging facilities, area activities and attractions and member businesses.
Commercial air service at the Bishop Airport is the result of partnerships between Inyo County, the town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Federal Aviation Administration and Caltrans Division of Aeronautics.
Commercial air service at the Bishop Airport celebrates its first year this year. United Express began service to Bishop Airport in 2021 when the airlines moved commercial flights from the Mammoth Lakes/Yosemite Airport to the Bishop Airport.