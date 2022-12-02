Commercial air service is set to return to the Bishop Airport starting Dec. 15 and run through March 2023 with daily flights to San Francisco and Denver.

Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion on Monday reported to the Bishop City Council that during a recent meeting of commercial air service stakeholders, including United Airlines, which operates the service, there were discussions about cancelling flights during the week that were sparsely filled in favor of extending service later into spring.

