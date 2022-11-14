At its regular meeting Monday, the Bishop City Council is set to consider approval to reward the proposed 2022/2023 Grant in Support applications.
Council approval would authorize expenditures for the proposed projects in an amount not to exceed $68,900.
According to Deston Dishion, city administrator the city council awards funds to various nonprofit groups annually under the name of Grants in Support. The various groups have used the funds to help deliver needed community programs that city staff cannot deliver.
Historically the city council has held a special meeting to hold a workshop to review and discuss the applications. At its Oct. 24 meeting, the council appointed two members to a committee to review and make recommendations to the full council on project awards.
Mayor Schwartz and Council Member Muchovej as well as city staff reviewed the applications received. The city received 14 applications for specific projects, of which 11 were chosen to be recommended to the full council.
The total funding required to fund all 11 projects is $68,900 and the city budgeted $45,000 in the fiscal year 22/23 budget. Prior to COVID-19 the Grants in Support were budgeted at $75,000.
The Bishop City Council is scheduled to meet in open session at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Bishop City Hall, 301 W. Line St. Meeting agendas, including how the meetings can be viewed remotely, can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofbishop.com.
County still accepting applications for community grants
Non-profit organizations in Inyo County wanting to apply for Community Project Sponsorship Program grants have a little over three weeks left to submit their applications.
The application period opened Oct. 10 and closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
A total of $40,000 is available for events and projects hosted by local non-profits during 2023. The maximum grant award for individual applicants is $10,000.
The CPSP is focused on helping local organizations promote activities and programs that bring visitors to the area, and also supports events and programs that enhance the cultural and recreational quality of life of the county’s residents.
For example, last year CPSP grants were used to help sponsor Playhouse 395, the reopening of the Forum Theatre in Lone Pine, community murals, an outdoor youth program, the First Friday Markets, and other events.
To be considered, the completed and signed grant application (submitted on paper or digitally), must be received by the Office of the County Administrator by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. No postmarks will be accepted.
Grant applications being mailed should be sent to: Office of the County Administrator, Attn: Community Project Sponsorship Program, P.O. Drawer N, Independence, CA 93526. If hand delivering, deliver to: Office of the County Administrator, 224 N. Edwards Street, Independence, CA, (760) 878-0292. Digital grant applications, which still need original signatures, may be sent to dellis@inyocounty.us.