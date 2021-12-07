City to host downtown plan workshop

The city of Bishop is inviting residents to join a workshop to discuss the final draft of the downtown plan proposed for Bishop, which includes mixed-used zoning in hopes of creating a more vibrant downtown.
The online workshop is scheduled to run from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, via Zoom. Those interested can go to downtownbishopplan.com to register for the workshop and view the final draft plan.
According to the city, the downtown plan aims to be “a path forward to create a vibrant downtown …”
