City Associate Planner and Economic Development Coordinator Elaine Kabala said city staff will begin more actively enforcing the city’s recently passed sign ordinance this week starting with letters that will go out to property owners with signs that violate the city code.
Kabala, speaking before the Bishop City Council at its meeting Monday, said staff will be looking at some of the more problematic signs.
The sign ordinance that the city adopted this year limits the number of signs permitted for each storefront and sets maximum size limits for each type of sign. The sign ordinance also prohibits temporary banners over 30 days, abandoned signage, billboards and attention-getting devices, such as feather flags.
The ordinance provides minimum design and maintenance standards and recommends particular materials would be used to ensure durability and compatibility with the building architecture.
The ordinance also establishes rules regarding illumination so there isn’t signage that is disruptive to surrounding properties or that could be confused with traffic control devices.
The ordinance also abolishes the “like-for-like” replacement of non-conforming signage.