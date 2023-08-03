Officials with the city of Bishop continue to seek input regarding the proposed Whitney Alley Improvements Project aimed at expanding community green spaces and improving accessibility, among other goals.
Anastasiia Budnyk, assistant city planner for the city of Bishop, said while the city has been looking at Whitney Alley improvements for the last several years, concepts began coming together in early 2020 when the city was awarded a Proposition 68 grant from the California Natural Resources Agency. The grant, according to the city, aims to create, enhance and expand community green spaces in Bishop’s downtown area.
The project’s goals include improving traffic, pedestrian circulation and public spaces, making the downtown area safe and more accessible for everyone, she said.
The project area for the grant funding includes the city right-of-way and nearby parking lots in the area known as Whitney Alley, from Willow Street south to behind 144 S. Main St. It also includes the parking lots directly adjacent to Whitney Alley.
Budnyk said the city has been trying to get as much feedback as possible from residents and business owners.
She said the city hosted an outreach meeting back in June that was attended by more that 35 people.
She said the city in July reached out to between 50 to 70 business and property owners who would be directly affected by the project. She said city staff then hosted 30-minute meetings with individuals and groups representing about 22 businesses to get additional input.
“We still continue meeting with people and if there’s any feedback, we would like to hear it now before we (city staff) make the presentation on Aug. 28,” Budnyk said.
After the Aug. 28 presentation, she said, the project will move on to the design and construction phase, which will allow for little wiggle room for changes after that.
The goals of the project, according to the city, include creating, enhancing and expanding community green spaces in Downtown Bishop, transforming asphalt parking lots and alleyways into green corridors, pedestrian plazas and paths, and creating safe and efficient pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic circulation.
In meeting these goals, Budnyk said the project will include adding a sidewalk next to the alley to entrances/exits of businesses because currently there is vehicular traffic that goes along the alley. The sidewalk will be marked but not raised, which could hinder emergency vehicle access to the alley.
The northern part of the alleyway will feature one-way vehicular traffic while the south end between the Elk’s Club and the Alpine Paint building will have two way traffic.
The project also includes a bicycle lane that will be shared with motor vehicles.
Part of the alley, from E. Line Street to about the H & R Block building would be close to all vehicle traffic except for delivery vehicles.
She said one of the concerns is the project’s proposal of turning the parking lot near the Willow Street side of the alley next to the Balk Sheep Coffee building into a “pocket park.”
She said there have been some concerns regarding the elimination of parking spaces but she said these can be offset with other nearby parking alternatives.
City Administrator Deston Dishion said some people also have raised safety concerns regarding the proposed park. Dishion said he has discussed the issue with Bishop Police Chief Nate Derr, who said his department would not only be able to patrol the park but also devise a parking patrol plan to enforce parking in the alley area.
Dishion said if the pocket park moves forward, the city plans on installing security cameras that would be similar to the cameras currently deployed in Bishop’s City Park.
Budnyk said some parking spaces also would be lost to bring some existing spaces into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, which the city currently lacks.
She said with the current proposal the city is looking at, about 12 parking spaces would be lost within the Whitney Alley area. However, many parking opportunities, such as the lot next to the Elks Lodge, which is a public lot, is being under utilized.
Budnyk said many residents have contacted her with concerns that this already “is a done deal,” which isn’t the case at this time.
She said she the city is hoping to get as much feedback and to be transparent as possible throughout this planning process.
Dishion also noted that the Whitney Alley project dovetails with the city’s multi-use downtown overlay plan.
Those interested are encouraged to review the project at the city’s website at www.cityofbishop.com. The Whitney Alley Improvements Project information can be found within the “Departments” tab of the website under “Public Works.”