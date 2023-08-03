Officials with the city of Bishop continue to seek input regarding the proposed Whitney Alley Improvements Project aimed at expanding community green spaces and improving accessibility, among other goals.

Anastasiia Budnyk, assistant city planner for the city of Bishop, said while the city has been looking at Whitney Alley improvements for the last several years, concepts began coming together in early 2020 when the city was awarded a Proposition 68 grant from the California Natural Resources Agency. The grant, according to the city, aims to create, enhance and expand community green spaces in Bishop’s downtown area.

