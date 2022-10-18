The Bishop City Council at its meeting last week discussed state funding the city will be applying for in order to increase housing within the city limits, also known as Permanent Local Housing Allocation funding.
Elaine Kabala, the city’s associate planner and economic development coordinator, said state funding for the city could total about $362,000 with the city’s application due at the end of the month.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors had a similar discussion last week as the county decides what to do with its allotment of more than $600,000.
Kabala said city and county staff currently are looking at programs for loan-interest loans and grants for housing unit rehabilitation and auxiliary dwelling unit construction.
She said staff has had discussions exploring a potential joint venture for program implementation, including working with third-party administrators to manage the program.
