The Bishop City Council at its meeting Monday passed a resolution regarding the city’s application for state housing funds and how the city would use those funds in partnership with Inyo County.
City Associate Planner Elaine Kabala said the council in October discussed the state’s permanent local housing allocation.
The state dollars are specifically aimed at giving cities and counties the ability to implement certain programs to address housing shortages, which is a critical problem throughout California.
Kabala said city staff had proposed that it would be most efficient, given the relatively small amount of funding available to Bishop, about $362,000 for the first three years, to partner with Inyo County to develop parallel programs for seamless service to the community.
She said the county’s proposed program is in line with the city’s proposal as far as how to use the funds as well as policies that support each entity’s housing plans.
Kabala said the city’s proposal, after dedicating 5% of the funding for administrative costs, would split the available funding 50/50 with 50% of that funding available for low-interest loans for housing unit rehabilitation for single family, multiple families, multiple multifamily and mobile home housing units. The other half of the funding would be set aside for low-interest loans for auxiliary dwelling unit construction. Auxiliary dwelling units, or ADUS, are smaller, independent residential dwelling units located on the same lot as a stand-alone single-family home.
