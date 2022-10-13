The Bishop City Council at its meeting on Tuesday approved first readings of ordinances relating to development agreements with two cannabis retailers to operate in Bishop’s downtown.

The council also held public hearings that drew no comments from the public at the meeting regarding Alluvial Management Co. LLC, doing business as Ascent, which would be located at 174 N. Main St. and NUG Holdings One, LLC, which would be located at 175 S. Main St.

