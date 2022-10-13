The Bishop City Council at its meeting on Tuesday approved first readings of ordinances relating to development agreements with two cannabis retailers to operate in Bishop’s downtown.
The council also held public hearings that drew no comments from the public at the meeting regarding Alluvial Management Co. LLC, doing business as Ascent, which would be located at 174 N. Main St. and NUG Holdings One, LLC, which would be located at 175 S. Main St.
The agreements, the first for Bishop, call for similar obligations from the retailers in order to operate in the city limits.
Elaine Kabala, the city’s associate planner and economic development coordinator, said the agreements are requirement by city code. She said the intent of the agreements is that it vests the rights of the developers in exchange for contractual payments to the city per municipal code.
The agreements call for payments of $12,500 per quarter after the business operations begin with payments to increase incrementally as the businesses continue operations up to $100,000 a year.
The agreement also outlines community benefits that the developers must commit to.
For more on this story, see the Oct. 13 edition of The Inyo Register.