The city of Bishop on Wednesday announced Wednesday that it has created a website related to the E. Line Street Bridge Replacement Project to keep residents up to date on the project as it progresses.
The website launch follows a public project workshop held on May 17. The website can be found by going to the city’s website at www.cityofbishop.com/Departments/Public Works/Projects and notifications.
The May 17 workshop hosted by the city of Bishop and consultants Lumos and Associates included comments from the public regarding the bridge replacements, possible aesthetics and gateway signage options, according to the city.
The city noted that common themes conveyed by residents were the desire to decrease the speed of traffic and increase safety for all. Residents suggested that the railing and sign aesthetics should allow for collaboration with local artists.
The E. Line Street Bridge is approximately one-half mile east of the intersection of Line and Main streets. The bridge crosses the Bishop Creek Canal at the city limits.
According to the city, the bridge is 50 years old and does not meet current seismic standards. While the bridge is not failing, the city notes “it has reached the end of its useful life.”
Currently the bridge, which is 18.5 feet long by 40 feet wide, has inadequate separation between vehicles and pedestrians, according to the city.
Goals for the project include enhancing pedestrian safety, a bike lane, “traffic calming” and having the bridge act as a “gateway/welcome to the city.” Limitations on the project, however, include limited funding, detours and limitations on space and rights of way.
The city currently is favoring a reinforced concrete box culvert bridge over a prefabricated bridge, which would have increased costs with a longer construction time as well as access limitations during construction, according to the city. The reinforced concrete box culvert bridge would come at a lower cost, shorter construction time with reduced or possible no road closures.
City officials are looking at a number of bridge and sidewalk widening options with goals including providing pedestrian connectivity between First Street and Johnston Drive on the south side, controlled and safer pedestrian crossing across E. Line Street, slowing traffic on E. Line Street and the creation of a gateway focal point entering town.
The May 17 presentation, which can be found on the project website in English and Spanish, also included a number sidewalk and railing options as well as possible gateway displays and community signs.
The project is expected to undergo a California Environmental Quality Act review over the summer before moving forward.