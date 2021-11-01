The city of Bishop will began accepting applications for up to two storefront retail cannabis businesses and two non-storefront cannabis retail businesses Monday, consistent with the city’s commercial cannabis business ordinance passed earlier this year.
Applications will be received through Dec. 31. Following the closure of the application window, the city will review the applications and will grant business licenses based on merit.
The application and application procedures can be found on the city of Bishop website at: https://www.cityofbishop.com/departments/planning/cannabis.php.
Along with the application and application procedures, city staff has developed a cannabis business development agreement consistent with the ordinance.
According to city staff, the purpose of the development agreement is to allow the city of Bishop certain discretionary approval over cannabis businesses and to allow the developer to obtain certain vested rights.
The development agreement requires that the proposed business is operated in compliance with the cannabis ordinance and is approved by the city council.
The term of the development agreement is five years. The site plan, floor plans and elevations, signage plan and security plan will all be reviewed as part of the development agreement negotiation.
Separate from the cost of processing the application, the development agreement also requires flat contractual payments to the city for the first five years and a percentage of gross revenue thereafter in amounts to be negotiated by the parties, according to the city.