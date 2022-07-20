The Bishop City Council at its regular meeting last week awarded a bid for the Horace Albright Avenue Park Path Improvements Construction Project, which should enhance public safety for families and youth crossing the roadway near the City Park.
The project includes the construction of approximately 4,000 square feet of new sidewalk, a pedestrian ramp and gutter. The improvements will be adjacent to the western fence of Ball Field 1 at Bishop City Park.
According to City Administrator Deston Dishion, the city of Bishop receives state SB1 funding each year. This funding must be used for street projects such as maintenance and pedestrian safety. One of the projects the city listed as a priority and was listed on the city’s 2021 Resolution is the Horace Albright Avenue Park Path Project.
This project is funded with state gas tax.
Dishion said no parking will be impacted, there will just be the added sidewalk feature. He said currently cars park on both sides of Horace Albright Avenue, which runs adjacent to the City Park, starting at Main Street between the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce and Carl’s Jr.
“Currently, cars on both sides of the road will pull clear up to the fences,” Dishion said. “So as younger families and young children are walking to their swim lessons or to the park, they have to walk down the middle of the street. This will alleviate that issue.”
Dishion said the city received one bid for the project, from Clair Concrete Inc., in the amount of $83,101.25.
The city council authorized the expenditure not to exceed amount $91 ,411.38, including 10% contingency.
He said with the bid awarded he anticipates construction to begin on the project on Aug. 8 with construction slated to be completed by Sept. 1. Dishion said this time period was specifically chosen as activities at the park wind down toward the end of summer.