The Bishop City Council at its regular meeting last week awarded a bid for the Horace Albright Avenue Park Path Improvements Construction Project, which should enhance public safety for families and youth crossing the roadway near the City Park.

The project includes the construction of approximately 4,000 square feet of new sidewalk, a pedestrian ramp and gutter. The improvements will be adjacent to the western fence of Ball Field 1 at Bishop City Park.

