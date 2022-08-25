The Bishop City Council at its meeting Monday approved a requested change of four parking spaces from one-hour parking to 30-minute parking on the 100 block of Church Street.
According to city staff, the request came from the owners of Bishop Beverage Center at 211 N. Main St., which was location of the former Joseph’s Market.
City Administrator Deston Dishion noted that in 2017, the city enacted time parking changes in the parking lots and streets that were affected by the Warren Street project. Public meetings were held, and surveys were sent out.
The current parking restrictions in this area are the results of those surveys and public meetings.
Bishop Beverage Center has requested four parking spaces that are currently marked as one-hour to be changed to 30-minute parking, which the council approved.
For more on this story, see the Aug. 25 edition of The Inyo Register.