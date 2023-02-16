The Bishop City Council at its meeting Monday approved the funding of an evaluation of the Bishop Fire Department to determine the need for additional service, facilities and possibly personnel as city and the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District face a possible EMS crisis.

The council on Monday approved funding not to exceed $35,334, to be evenly split by the city and rural fire district at $17,667 each. The fire district already approved its share of the funding.

