The Bishop City Council at its meeting Monday approved the funding of an evaluation of the Bishop Fire Department to determine the need for additional service, facilities and possibly personnel as city and the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District face a possible EMS crisis.
The council on Monday approved funding not to exceed $35,334, to be evenly split by the city and rural fire district at $17,667 each. The fire district already approved its share of the funding.
Bishop Fire Chief Joe Dell said with the notice that Symons Ambulance will be terminating its service in the area in about 90 days “it’s best to know exactly what the fire department’s capabilities are.”
“This is going to be a good investment for the community and the city,” Dell said.
Emergency Services Consulting International will be contracted to perform the overview. City Administrator Dishion had sought out and determined that ESCI is in the best position “to provide a sound and expedient evaluation of the Bishop Fire Department,” according to the city.
Dell said the evaluation looks at the fire department operations, staffing and deployment, apparatus, including trucks and equipment, and facilities, the service delivery and training.
