The Bishop City Council at its meeting on Monday adopted a pre-meeting moment of silence instead of an invocation or welcoming message after hearing from several area residents who favored the return of an invocation and those who were against it.
The city council in January voted 3-2 to drop the 2013 resolution that made an invocation a permanent part of city council meetings.
Since that meeting, many people have attended subsequent meetings to advocate the return of the invocations.
The majority of the council voted to end invocations out of legal concerns as well concerns from constituents the invocations weren’t inclusive of everyone who lived in the community.
Those in favor of the invocation said prayer inspires hope and positivity and seeks guidance and wisdom.
Those opposed said that there should be a separation of church and state and that the city council should be representing everyone in the community, including those of faith and those without a religious belief.
Those attending city council meetings have an opportunity to offer prayers during the public comment period of the meetings. This is similar to what occurs during the meetings of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors.
Bishop Mayor Jim Ellis stressed civility during the meeting, reiterating “united we stand, divided we fall.”
Ellis said both sides of the issue have valid points but both sides also should be willing to compromise a little as well.
City Council member Stephen Muchovej made the motion for the moment of silence, which passed 4-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Jose Garcia voting against.
A moment of silence will be incorporated in future city council meetings.