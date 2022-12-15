The Bishop City Council on Monday passed measures approving and adopting a downtown specific plan and multi-use zoning overlay aimed at increasing housing and generally revitalizing Bishop’s downtown core and surrounding area.
The plan and overlay, according to the city’s consultants and city staff, will establish a framework for creating a vibrant and authentic, pedestrian friendly downtown Bishop that expands housing capacity and improves its standing as a destination for both residents and tourists alike.
City Administrator Deston Dishion thanked city Associate Planner and Economic Development Coordinator Elaine Kabala, who has been working on the project since it was conceptualized back in 2019.
Dishion said the project has developed into a tool that “could provide significant economic growth to our community as well as much-needed housing.”
The project also received extensive public input through public meetings and surveys taken over the last couple of years.
