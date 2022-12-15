The Bishop City Council on Monday passed measures approving and adopting a downtown specific plan and multi-use zoning overlay aimed at increasing housing and generally revitalizing Bishop’s downtown core and surrounding area.

The plan and overlay, according to the city’s consultants and city staff, will establish a framework for creating a vibrant and authentic, pedestrian friendly downtown Bishop that expands housing capacity and improves its standing as a destination for both residents and tourists alike.

