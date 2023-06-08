Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bishop held an ordination celebration on May 27 that honored Father Jorge Adrian Cruz on his recent ordination and Father John Gracey on the 30th anniversary of his ordination as a Catholic priest. More than 200 people were in attendance, which Gracey addressed in this photo. The church is located at 849 Home St., Bishop. For more information about the church, call (760) 872-7231.
Church celebrates ordinations
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
