The lighted Christmas parade in Bishop on Saturday, which was organized by the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, featured a variety of floats from local organizations.
featured
Christmas parade in Bishop
- Photos by Jon Klusmire
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Bronco JV basketball fares well in Arvin tournament
- Christmas parade in Bishop
- Toy shop donations sought to help low-income families
- Amargosa man found not guilty in shooting death
- Commercial air service lifts off again Dec. 15
- Light Up A Life
- County imposes moratorium on short-term rentals
- City reviews permanent housing funds application
Popular Content
Articles
- Amargosa man found not guilty in shooting death
- Two storms set to give the Eastern Sierra a one-two punch
- Planned weekend events to put area residents in holiday spirit
- County imposes moratorium on short-term rentals
- County clerk certifies election results
- New team finds red ink at Northern Inyo Hospital
- Commercial air service lifts off again Dec. 15
- Local law enforcement gears up for Shop with A Cop
- Bishop Broncos fall in division championship after perfect season
- Light Up A Life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.