The Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Bishop Country Club for a fun afternoon of golf, games and great food slated for Saturday, July 30.
Chamber Executive Dirctor Tawni Thomson said this golf event is not a typical tournament “but it will be a whole lot of fun for players of all skill levels!”
She said each hole will feature a different game with prizes for each two-person team. Everyone who plays will also be entered into a raffle for big prizes, including cash, gift certificates and a brand new Ashley Furniture rocking recliner.
All players also will be treated to a delicious barbecue dinner.
Cost is just $50 per person and includes golf games, cart, raffle entry and dinner. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. with golf games starting at 4 p.m.
Thomson said this event is open to everyone – members, non-members, good golfers and hackers too. Proceeds will benefit the Bishop Chamber of Commerce - a community-based, non-profit organization that works hard to improve the local economy.
Space is limited, so Thomson is urging those interested to register today by following the golf fun day link at www.bishopvisitor.com.
For more information about the event and the chamber, call (760) 873-8405.