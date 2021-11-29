The Bishop Chamber of Commerce is busy planning several fun and festive Christmas events and its staff would like to remind local businesses that now is the time to sign up to participate.
The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and this year’s theme is “White Christmas.” Immediately following the parade, will be the Tree Lighting Ceremony in the front of Bishop City Park. Parade entry forms are now available and due by Friday, Nov. 26.
The chamber would like to remind residents and visitors that Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic with a detour for the parade from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
The parade route will be the same as in past years (South Street to Bishop City Park) and Main Street will re-open to vehicle traffic following the parade.
Chamber Executive Director Tawni Thomson on Monday urged parade viewers to plan ahead and get there early so they have a more pleasant experience.
Thomson said that while there are no official Street of Lights open houses planned this year, she has heard from several downtown business owners who have said they plan on staying open late for the event.
Thomson said due to ongoing COVID concerns, the chamber thought it best to leave the decision to have open houses up to individual businesses.
City staff, including the Bishop Police Department, fire department and Parks and Recreation, also will be doing their parts for the parade and other holiday activities.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Railroad Express will return to Laws Museum. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., families will enjoy holiday crafts and activities, train rides, Smokey Bear, Santa Claus, wagon rides and refreshments.
Tickets are $15 for those older than 12 years old; $10 for ages 3 through 12; and free for kids younger than 3.
The chamber also is organizing the ever-popular “Shop Local Holiday Raffle.”
Participating merchants will have raffle boxes and entry forms; shoppers can enter once at each location from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17; winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. Prizes will include gift certificates from participating merchants and grand prize is a $500 local shopping spree. This raffle replaces the map stamping raffle that was done in previous years and is open to any business in the Bishop area.
“We want to encourage people to shop in all of our local stores this holiday season and we hope this raffle program will be a great incentive,” said April Leeson, chamber event coordinator.
For more information, stop by the Bishop Chamber, 690 N. Main St., or call (760) 873-8405.