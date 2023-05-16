The Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau (BACCVB) has several positions open for the upcoming board of directors election, the chamber announced last week.
All current member business owners, or their designated representatives, are eligible to run for a seat on the board. The election is conducted by mail-in vote of the membership and elected directors will serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2023.
The organization’s mission is to promote business, tourism, and responsible recreation for the benefit of our community. The all-volunteer board of directors meets once each month. Board members provide strategic direction, policy, and financial oversight to BACCVB staff.
There will be eight seats available in this year’s election; three will be from the lodging community and the others can represent any industry. Businesses of any size and sector are welcome.
Anyone interested in running for a seat on the BACCVB board should contact Executive Director Tawni Thomson by email execdir@bishopvisitor.com or call (760)873-8405. The deadline to appear on this year’s ballot is Thursday, May 25.