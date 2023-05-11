Cerro Coso ESCC Commencement Ceremony sees 66 graduates

On Friday, May 5, Cerro Coso Community College hosted the 19th annual Eastern Sierra College Center Commencement Ceremony.

 The ESCC Class of 2023 included 66 students, who received a total of more than 80 associate degrees and 26 certificates of achievement.

 Photo courtesy of Cerro Coso Community College

