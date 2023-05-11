Cerro Coso ESCC Commencement Ceremony sees 66 graduates

On Friday, May 5, Cerro Coso Community College hosted the 19th annual Eastern Sierra College Center Commencement Ceremony.
The ESCC Class of 2023 included 66 students, who received a total of more than 80 associate degrees and 26 certificates of achievement.
“I am so proud of our Cerro Coso ESCC Students,” Dr. Sean Hancock, president, Cerro Coso Community College, said. “They have done tremendous work and are now ready to take the next steps in their lives. I am also so proud of the faculty and staff who constantly prove their dedication to serving their students. Congratulations, Class of 2023!”
“The administration, faculty, and staff of the Eastern Sierra College Centers of Bishop and Mammoth Lakes wish you sincerest congratulations on your incredible achievement!” Kim Blackwell, director, Eastern Sierra College Center, said. “We are so proud of you and look forward to seeing you become the next generation of community innovators and leaders.”
The Eastern Sierra College Center serves the communities of Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, furthering Cerro Coso’s goal of making higher education accessible to everyone.
Cerro Coso Community College is committed to providing its students with high-quality education and resources that prepare them for successful careers and fulfilling lives. The annual commencement ceremony is a symbol of this commitment, and the college looks forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.