The Bishop City Park was packed on Earth Day, April 22, with plenty of arts and shopping vendors, education booths, entertainment and some food. The organization reported that this year's event saw the best attendance in its history and it is anticipating an even bigger crowd next year.
Celebrating Earth Day
- Photos by Terrance Vestal with photos courtesy of the Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Crews continue to prep for anticipated historic runoff
- Bishop police chief to head Tehachapi force
- Region starts economic development planning process
- Great Basin Bakery outlet store to have soft opening soon
- Deputy shoots aggressive dog while issuing search warrant
- Celebrating Earth Day
- LADWP draft operations plan released
- Earth Day doings
Popular Content
Articles
- GoFundMe account set up for Independence woman’s family
- County, DWP to host community meeting on spring runoff
- NIHD prepares to make workforce reductions
- Caltrans reports progress on Main Street median project
- Rodeo Action
- Woman found after night at Badwater Basin
- 1903 Taphouse and Co. hosts chamber mixer
- Fundraiser for Southern Inyo Fire Protection District planned
- Owens Lake Bird Festival to fly away from Zoom; event set for April 21 through April 23
- SAR urges caution as Whitney permit season looms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.