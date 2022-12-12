According to Nathan Reade, the agricultural commissioner for Inyo and Mono counties, Inyo County’s commercial cannabis program, which had been self sustaining after launch, is now running at a deficit for a number of reasons.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a workshop on the issue at its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, which could lead to higher fees or other measures to absorb program costs.
Reade, in his request for the workshop, states that the County Commercial Cannabis Permitting Office (C3PO), which is administered by the Agriculture Department, provides review of applications for cannabis business licenses and renewal and compliance inspection of existing licenses.
These activities are funded through license fee revenue received from licensees and license applicants, according to Reade. Revenue from fees had been sufficient during the first four years of this program to cover costs associated with permitting.
However, he notes that beginning in the 2021/22 fiscal year, revenues have dropped and expenditures have increased, leading to a deficit in program funds.
