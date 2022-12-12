According to Nathan Reade, the agricultural  commissioner for Inyo and Mono counties, Inyo County’s commercial cannabis program, which had been self sustaining after launch, is now running at a deficit for a number of reasons.

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a workshop on the issue at its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, which could lead to higher fees or other measures to absorb program costs.

