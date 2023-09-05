Inyo County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar Danielle M. Sexton reported Wednesday that the candidate process for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election will begin on Sept. 14.
The local offices up for election at the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election are Inyo County supervisor districts 2, 4, and 5, and the County Central Committees.
Key primary election dates for candidates
• Signatures in-lieu of filing fee period begins Sept. 14 and closes November 8.
• Declaration of candidacy/nomination document period begins Nov. 13 and closes Dec. 8.
• Central Committee candidates nomination document period begins Sept. 29 and closes Dec. 8.
• Local Voter Information Guides with candidates’ statements will be mailed to voters beginning on Jan. 25, 2024.
Those who have any questions or need more information are encouraged to contact Inyo County Elections at (760) 878-0224 or elections@inyocounty.us.