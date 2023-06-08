The closure on State Route 136 east of Lone Pine does not have an estimated time for a reopening as water continues to flood the highway from the Owens River, Caltrans District 9/Bishop reported Wednesday.

Flood waters from the spring runoff fluctuate throughout the day within the closure, which is between the junction of U.S. Highway 395 and Dolomite Loop Road, and there is concern that the continuous water flow is potentially undercutting the highway.

