The closure on State Route 136 east of Lone Pine does not have an estimated time for a reopening as water continues to flood the highway from the Owens River, Caltrans District 9/Bishop reported Wednesday.
Flood waters from the spring runoff fluctuate throughout the day within the closure, which is between the junction of U.S. Highway 395 and Dolomite Loop Road, and there is concern that the continuous water flow is potentially undercutting the highway.
The National Weather Service forecasts the strongest period of mountain runoff will happen at the end of June or early July.
Until flood waters subside and Caltrans can inspect the highway, the closure will remain in place for all vehicles. State Route 190 out of Olancha is the alternate route for drivers trying to reach the town of Keeler or Death Valley National Park.
Some of the roads listed on Tuesday’s update included Chalk Bluff Road, Brockman Lane between Dixon and U.S. Highway 395, Foothill Road, Lone Pine Narrow Gauge Road and Cottonwood Road, which was listed as “washed out.” North Round Valley Road, north of Pine Creek Road, also is closed due to “flooding damage/bridge gone.”
LADWP announced Friday the following closures:
• Tinemaha Dam and Reservoir; no public access due to active construction and also as a safety precaution due to “extremely high flows in the area below the Tinemaha Reservoir. Closure of the area is expected to last throughout the summer.
• Pleasant Valley – Pleasant Valley Campground is closed. Pleasant Valley Road will not affect access to the Pleasant Valley Pit Campground. Pleasant Valley Patrol Road is closed to vehicles.
• Owens River Gorge – closed starting June 6 until June 25. LADWP will release higher-than-normal water down the Owens River Gorge during this time in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mono County.
• Round Valley road closures: Boundary Road and County Road have minor flooding and water running down the shoulder due to lower snowmelt.
• Sad/Happy Boulder Area – No parking on LADWP land in the area due to ongoing construction. Foot traffic is allowed on LADWP land to access the boulders. Chalk Bluff Road is closed
• Bishop road closures include Owens River Road between Line Street and Warm Springs Road. The closure will isolate the area Known as “The Ropes and High Banks.”
Emergency officials continue to urge residents to get prepared for the runoff if they haven’t already and to maintain preparations if they have.
A typical runoff season for the Owens Valley in Inyo County occurs between April and May or June. This year, with the record snowpack, runoff will be a major concern through at least July, with the peak expected around July.
Specifically, property owners should:
• Clear ditches of all plants, rocks, and debris;
• Clear overhanging vegetation from waterways to ensure maximum flow;
• Open pond outflow channels, and remove decorative rocks; and
• Clean all water screens, gutters, and drains; consider draining ponds or lowering levels.
It is also recommended that property owners expand their irrigation ditches, making sure they are wide and deep enough to accommodate the coming deluge of snowmelt.
Beyond the county and LADWP websites, more emergency information, including campground status, can be found at: