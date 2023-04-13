The Bishop Raised Median Project on U.S. Highway 395 (Main Street) is making progress, Caltrans reported this week.
Crews have finished putting in concrete forms of the 38-foot median at the intersection with Horace Albright Avenue (formerly Park Avenue). The next step for crews is to pour the concrete, which was scheduled for Wednesday.
After the concrete is poured, Caltrans noted, concrete needs 72 hours to cure properly. This median will be meant to deter wrong-way left turns into the parking lot exit at the intersection with Horace Albright Avenue.
The project’s full completion is tentatively scheduled for April 25.
Crews also are constructing an approximately 114-foot long median and pedestrian safety island at the intersection with Church Street. This median will be meant to deter wrong-way left turns onto Main Street from Church Street. Crews are tentatively scheduled to pour concrete today.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues. Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance