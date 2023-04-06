Caltrans expands vehicle escorts on U.S. Highway 395

Crews continue to work on clearing the avalanche debris from U.S. 395, just north of Lee Vining.

 Photo courtesy of Caltrans

Caltrans is expanding the number of hours vehicle escorts will be provided through the current emergency work closure on U.S. Highway 395 in Mono County.

Starting today, vehicle escorts will be provided in both directions between Lee Vining and S.R. 167 during work hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

