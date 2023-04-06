Caltrans expands vehicle escorts on U.S. Highway 395

Caltrans is expanding the number of hours vehicle escorts will be provided through the current emergency work closure on U.S. Highway 395 in Mono County.
Starting today, vehicle escorts will be provided in both directions between Lee Vining and S.R. 167 during work hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Escorts will happen every half hour, and drivers may encounter 30-minute delays.
Caltrans has been running a shorter escort schedule through the closure since March 24, giving the contractor the time and space necessary to repair guardrail that was heavily damaged by the avalanches.
Repairs were also made to the damaged K-rail, and crews had to rebuild an embankment along the Mono Lake hillside. With these safety mechanisms restored to working condition, heavy equipment has been removed from the emergency work area as attention turns toward completing the repairs to the rock fencing.
Outside of work hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., the highway will be open in both directions without an escort seven days a week. Drivers should exercise caution when driving overnight between Lee Vining and State Route 167 as emergency repair work is ongoing.
Drivers are advised to check road conditions by going to roads.dot.ca.gov, or calling 1-800-427-7623 before leaving home.