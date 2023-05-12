(Editor’s note: The following is about the making of the documentary, “Call Me Mule,” which will be will be coming to the Bishop Twin Theatre during Mule Days on May 25 and May 26. McDonald describes the film as “an independent character-driven film with strong environmental and human rights themes. It was co-directed by McDonald and his daughter, Nina Schwanse.)

“Call Me Mule” is a 94-minute documentary about a man who has been roaming the western United States with his three mules for over 30 years. His name is John Sears, but he prefers to be called “Mule.” The 65-year-old and his animals sleep outside, claiming the right to move freely. Bemoaning the loss of open space, urban sprawl and our dependence on the automobile, Mule advocates a simpler way of life in harmony with nature.

