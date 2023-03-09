C5 Studios Community Arts Center proudly presents a new show of sculptures by Jael Hoffmann, featuring new work by John Hamilton.
Driving north on the 395, just as the peaks of the southern Sierras begin to dominate the skyline to the west, you may have noticed something interesting as you glance to your left coming through Olancha, a small town a little south of Owens Lake.
Perhaps it has caught your eye – a splash of color here, a collection of shapes there? Should you choose to investigate further you will find yourself stumbling upon Olancha Sculpture Garden, a treasure trove of weathered, found materials and structures and home to a large collection of sculptures by Olancha-based artist Jael Hoffmann.
Working mainly in metal sculpture, soldered jewelry, and linocut, Hoffmann creates work that is both formally captivating and delightfully relatable to anyone subject to the human condition. With bold shapes and bright, saturated colors, Hoffmann’s sculptures create striking silhouettes against the high desert backdrop of the sculpture garden, which also serves as the site where the artist’s studio and home can be found.
Despite the sometimes formidable physicality of these solid, resilient metal forms Hoffmann’s work often presents viewers with vibrant, personable characters who offer an outreached hand (sometimes literally!) to the viewer, asking us to connect, to interact, to relate. In Hoffmann’s own words “Many of my pieces reflect psychological states of being that arise from unresolved inner tensions or the process of change in accepting them. As I have learned, accepting long-held tensions offers a refuge from dysfunctional repetition, thereby making space for ways of joyous engagement.”
This fascination with the psychological is mirrored in new work by artist John Hamilton, who describes his more recent, abstract work as “Inner Landscapes.” A part of the Darwin artist community for many years, Hamilton now resides in the nursing facility in Lone Pine Hospital, where he continues to be extremely prolific, creating abstract paintings and drawings on canvas and paper.
In this unique show, C5 Studios is thrilled to present a vibrant collection of Jael Hoffmann’s sculptures, featuring a selection of John Hamilton’s new abstract paintings.
The exhibit is set to run at C5 Studios Community Arts Center, 210 S. Warren St., Bishop, from Friday, March 10, through April 22. A reception has been planned for 5 p.m. Friday, March 10.