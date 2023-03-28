C5 Studios launches new after-school arts program

C5 Studios Community Arts Center is launching a brand new after-school arts program, which will offer arts, music, movement and nature connection-based sessions during after school hours for children aged 6-12.
Based at C5 Studios Community Arts Center on Warren Street in Bishop and partly funded by the city of Bishop through its Grant-In-Support, the program aims to provide engaging, creative after-school opportunities for children.
By providing access to high-quality arts experiences and education, the program aims to enrich the lives of its young participants through the arts and offer opportunities for connection with peers and positive adult role models.
The program, launching in early April, will be a pilot program, allowing C5 Studios directors to connect with local families to find out more about the specific needs of the community and evaluate the success of the program with a view to expanding after-school opportunities for the full age range of K-12 students in the following academic year.
C5 Studios Director Naomi Hart Johnson explained, “It’s an exciting time for young folk and families in this community, as we are seeing some fantastic new programs emerging to offer enriching opportunities to school-aged kids.”
“We recognize the value and success of other after-school programming in the community such as Eastside Student Center, which offers after-school activities for middle school aged students, which informed our decision to focus our pilot program on elementary school-aged children,” Johnson said. “We understand that many working parents find it difficult to find childcare during after-school hours, and we also hear from many parents a strong sense of wanting their kids to be engaged in something inspiring, productive and social, rather than engaging with technology.
Johnson said C5 knows that there is “a strong need within the community for music lessons for children, as these are not readily available.”
“We recognize that having a space set up for noisy practice sessions and with access to musical instruments that many families do not have in their homes will make engaging in music possible for many in a way that it is not currently possible,” she said.
The program will run from 2:30 - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with families permitted to enroll their children to attend on two afternoons per week for a four-week block. C5 Studios is delighted to share that through generous sponsorship from Manor Market, a healthy snack will be provided for the children to keep their creativity and inspiration fueled for the afternoon.
The after-school arts program at C5 Studios will launch on Tuesday, April 11, with enrollment opening on Monday, April 3. More information will be available on the C5 Studios website. Families interested in finding out more about the program can also reach out to the team at C5 Studios via email at contact@c5studios.org.