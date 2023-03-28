C5 Studios launches new after-school arts program

Young artists at work at C5 Studios, Bishop.

 Photo courtesy of C5 Studios

C5 Studios Community Arts Center is launching a brand new after-school arts program, which will offer arts, music, movement and nature connection-based sessions during after school hours for children aged 6-12.

Based at C5 Studios Community Arts Center on Warren Street in Bishop and partly funded by the city of Bishop through its Grant-In-Support, the program aims to provide engaging, creative after-school opportunities for children.  

