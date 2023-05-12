C5 Studios in Bishop to unveil new community mural in Whitney Alley

The mural team with their work in progress at C5 Studios; from left, lead artist Dana Ellis, Lori Michelon, Alyssa Marquez, Tyler Gilbert, Rowan Thorp, Odin Thorp, Elan Boehme, Vanesa Rios, Tulie Saenz and Toya Sana-Vi Stone; not pictured, Courtney Bagby and Alissa McCormick.

 Photo courtesy of C5 Studios Community Arts Center

C5 Studios Community Arts Center will unveil a new, collaborative community mural in Whitney Alley at Black Sheep Coffee Roasters on Friday, May 19. 

This exciting new piece of public art, created by a team made up of youth artists and established artists working in collaboration with the project’s lead artist Dana Ellis, features creative contributions from artists as young as 10 years old, from Inyo and Mono counties.

