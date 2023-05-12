C5 Studios in Bishop to unveil new community mural in Whitney Alley

C5 Studios Community Arts Center will unveil a new, collaborative community mural in Whitney Alley at Black Sheep Coffee Roasters on Friday, May 19.
This exciting new piece of public art, created by a team made up of youth artists and established artists working in collaboration with the project’s lead artist Dana Ellis, features creative contributions from artists as young as 10 years old, from Inyo and Mono counties.
Reflecting on the experience Ellis said, “So. Much Fun. Creating this mural with a group of talented artists of all ages, with the support of C5 and the community, was an honor. I hope folks have as much fun looking at it as we had making it!”
Made possible through generous funding from Inyo County through its Community Project Sponsorship Program, this project is the first piece of public art facilitated by C5 Studios, reflecting the commitment shared by C5 Studios and its non-profit organization Eastern Sierra Artists to facilitate the creation of more public art to beautify the urban environment, inspire engagement with the arts and uplift the voices and perspectives of all who live in this valley.
In addition to generous support from the county, the project has received additional sponsorship from High Country Lumber and support from Peter Shultz of Black Sheep Coffee.
With the recent award of a significant KDACC grant, which will support C5 Studios to take a lead role in igniting a new wave of public art in the city of Bishop, Inyo County and surrounding areas, it seems likely that this will be first of many new public art offerings that aim to bring a fresh, contemporary approach to public art to the region.
C5 Studios cordially invites the public to join the celebration as the mural is unveiled from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in Whitney Alley, behind Black Sheep Coffee.
There will be music, refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists, organizers and sponsors.