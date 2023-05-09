The KDA Creative Corps announced last week that Eastern Sierra Artists, the local non-profit behind C5 Studios Community Arts Center, will receive $32,436 in funding to facilitate a large mural project in downtown Bishop.
With support from the KDACC, C5 Studios Community Arts Center will aim to take a lead role in igniting a new wave of public art in the city of Bishop, Inyo County and surrounding areas that amplify the voices of communities currently under-represented within public art in the region and bring a fresh, contemporary approach to public art.
By creating a large, collaborative mural at a prominent downtown site, C5 Studios aims to model a collaborative approach, prioritization of under-represented voices and community engagement in public art with a strong social justice focus.
C5 Studios Community Arts Center/Eastern Sierra Artists is proud to be on the list of the 20 recipients that will receive funding for arts programming that reportedly will create a combined 571 jobs in Central California.
C5 Studios Directors Naomi Hart Johnson and Erin Boehme hope to engage multiple artists for the large mural on the north wall of 210 S. Warren St. in Bishop, and are inviting local artists to join the project team.
“We would like to invite any local artists, designers and muralists who are interested in participating in this exciting project to reach out to us via email at contact@c5studios.org,” said Hart Johnson. “Right now we are inviting artists to submit proposals, collecting design proposals and identifying artists who will be lead artists working on the mural directly and also working with community youth groups. We want to hear from you!”
C5 Studios Community Arts Center will be hosting the unveiling of a collaborative mural ceremony from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 in Whitney Alley at Black Sheep Coffee Shop.
The mural was created by youth and experienced artists with the generous community support. There will be refreshments, live music, and artists’ reception.