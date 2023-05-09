The KDA Creative Corps announced last week that Eastern Sierra Artists, the local non-profit behind C5 Studios Community Arts Center, will receive $32,436 in funding to facilitate a large mural project in downtown Bishop.

With support from the KDACC, C5 Studios Community Arts Center will aim to take a lead role in igniting a new wave of public art in the city of Bishop, Inyo County and surrounding areas that amplify the voices of communities currently under-represented within public art in the region and bring a fresh, contemporary approach to public art. 

