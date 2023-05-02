C5 exhibit explores dreams through art

There will be a reception for Lone Pine artists Chris Langley, left, and John Hallberg at 5:30 p.m. May 5 at C5 Community Art Center on 210 S. Warren Street in Bishop.

 Photo courtesy of C5 Community Art Center

Scientists agree that all people dream. For those who say they don’t dream, it is a matter of just not being able to recall their dreams upon awakening.

And for those people there are many strategies to overcome difficulty in recalling dreams should you choose to do so. Finding the plan of dream recall is mostly a matter of trial and error. Wanting to recall your dreams and employing them in your life for insight is an entirely different matter.

Tags

Recommended for you