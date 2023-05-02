C5 exhibit explores dreams through art

Scientists agree that all people dream. For those who say they don’t dream, it is a matter of just not being able to recall their dreams upon awakening.
And for those people there are many strategies to overcome difficulty in recalling dreams should you choose to do so. Finding the plan of dream recall is mostly a matter of trial and error. Wanting to recall your dreams and employing them in your life for insight is an entirely different matter.
Writer and dreamer Chris Langley and artist John Hallberg, both now of Lone Pine, have partnered up to do so and will be showing some of the results of their dream project starting Friday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the C5 Community Art Center on 210 S. Warren Street in Bishop.
While he had been aware he was a prolific dreamer, it never occurred to Langley that sculptor and painter Hallberg might ever think of painting the individual dreams.
They had become good friends after Hallberg had an exhibit at C5 last year.
Langley loved Hallberg’s work and purchased three pieces. His collection has grown since then. They began to shape a close friendship that just seemed natural even though they are quite different in several ways.
Hallberg opened an exhibit at C5 last year.
Langley has lived in Lone Pine for 50 years and John with wife, Nancy, and daughter Leify have lived a much more of a peripatetic lifestyle.
While growing up in Southern California, Hallberg spent time in the Coast Guard and began to hone his baseball skills to a professional level. He and Nancy ended up living on the California North Coast, a hippy life off the grid, but he never uses that term. After that, they lived in Taos and other places in New Mexico. Hallberg worked with Habitat for Humanity and AmeriCorps. He worked with struggling youths on life skills and their attitudes and frequently still talks about those days in Southwest reservations.
Near Mendocino and other small towns north of San Francisco, he had designed and built special and uniquely beautiful, handcrafted houses up in the tree covered hills.
During those times he was working in developing a unique style in his art that makes his work identifiable as his own. He has had exhibits of his work in places like Mendocino, but eventually they moved south into the desert. They lived first near Olancha, and now in Lone Pine less than a block from his partner “in dreams” Langley.
Langley did an interview with Hallberg for Sierra Wave, and it was then that they realized that had many similar interests but balanced each other in an important way.
Hallberg explained that the dream art does not have the same criteria as his other work.
He describes his process once Langley gives the artist the transcription of a dream.
“I first get a few lines on the paper to start work,” Hallberg said. “I read the dream several times and come to understand the theme or themes. Then I put the elements together. There are recurring themes in several sequential dreams.”
He adds himself into the process, and he says that helps Langley and him understand the dream even though he tries not to. Occasionally, when he feels he has lessened the power of the dream, he will do a second painting.
Langley says he really began to study using dreams to find and follow a spiritual path after spending a day alone with Malcom X back at Dartmouth College.
“I was running the daily college paper and went to meet Malcom X, who was speaking that night,” Langley said. “There was supposed to have a lot of media also there, but through a miscommunication only I showed up. After doing the interview, Malcolm X had nothing else to do until night and we simply sat on the old Naugahyde, run-down couch in an small, empty room and talked about life.”
Langley says, “it was a strange couple made up of middle-class white boy from Long Island and this man who had pursued an amazing life of a pimp from the city slums to a man on a spiritual quest and leader of a growing social justice movement.”
During their deep discussion, Langley said he came away with a vision and an aphorism: “Life is a feast, but sadly many get up from the table still hungry.”
“I was determined during my life not to be one of these people,” Langley said.
After graduation Langley joined the Peace Corps to go to the deserts of Iran to teach Baluchi tribesman English.
Langley said he made it to a small town called Khashin in southern Iran, not unlike Lone Pine, with tall mountain ranges on each side of the valley, and an active volcano at one end of the valley.
After a spell of severe illness, Langely traveled with his roommate, to see the Taj Mahal and many other often spiritual landscapes as he sought a spiritual teacher through Pakistan, Nepal and India.
However, Langley said he did not find his teacher until he came to Lone Pine and studied for 12 years with Dr. Merrell Wolff
After a serious bout with endocarditis five years ago, Langley said he decided to start exploring through a dream journal the quasi-spiritual experiences that stemmed from his illness and quickly became a habit and now an obsession.
After meeting, Hallberg and Langley had two-hour coffees at least once a week and talked about everything including dreams and art.
Langley is now doing a deep dive into art and spirituality. He said he also realizes how much dreams have figured into human history, and still does today even when we put a “scientific mask” to hide behind.
“When John asked to see some of my dreams to try to paint them, I was very honored yet somewhat baffled,” Langley said. “That set us into extended discussions of art and seeing the dream experience in terms of prose and graphic renditions and how that elucidated the dream further.”
Langley said the two want the exhibit to be experiential, to encourage people to respect and value their dream lives, and to hopefully, if they struggle with dream recall, asking how they can improve that skill.
Langley and Hallberg, Naomi Hart Johnson and Erin Boehme, of C5, will go off in a new direction creating an experience rather than a traditional exhibit for this dreams and art exploration.