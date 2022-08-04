The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday approved a staff recommendation to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with the Sierra Business Council to operate the Small Business Resource Center at 269 N. Main St. in Bishop.
Inyo County spearheaded the business resource center that has been in the works for several years. The Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center is designed to be a welcome center for the region’s businesses and entrepreneurs. Its vision is to directly support businesses through access to knowledge and resources, networking, collaboration space, and enhancement of the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystems, to create economic prosperity for residents.
The Sierra Business Council is a non-profit organization with locations throughout the Sierra Nevada with extensive experience managing small business development centers and similar projects in rural, mountainous areas of California.
The Small Business Resource Center’s ultimate goal is to provide support and resources for new and existing local businesses to succeed and prosper.
The center is located at the old Crafter’s Mall on Main Street in Bishop.
The county hired a consulting firm in 2020 through a USDA Small Business Development Grant of $50,000 that drafted an extensive business plan for the center. The business plan, which is available for review at the county’s website, www.inyocounty.us, outlined goals and objectives, and market opportunity analysis, indicating potential tourism-based industries that could be expanded and diversified.
