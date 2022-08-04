The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday approved a staff recommendation to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with the Sierra Business Council to operate the Small Business Resource Center at 269 N. Main St. in Bishop.

Inyo County spearheaded the business resource center that has been in the works for several years. The Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center is designed to be a welcome center for the region’s businesses and entrepreneurs. Its vision is to directly support businesses through access to knowledge and resources, networking, collaboration space, and enhancement of the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystems, to create economic prosperity for residents.

