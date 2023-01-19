Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) announced Wednesday that sixth-generation Bridgeport Valley rancher and Eastern Sierra advocate Leslie Hunewill has joined its board of directors.

Hunewill is a rancher at Hunewill Ranch in Bridgeport Valley where her family raises cattle and operates a guest ranch. In August 2020, Eastern Sierra Land Trust completed a conservation easement with the Hunewill family, permanently protecting 4,100 acres of the family’s historic ranch.

