Braving the rain, Inyo County voters stream to the polls

Battling through a day of persistent rain, Bishop voters streamed to the polls on Tuesday.
The Home Economics Building at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds saw a good flow of voters through noon on Election Day, poll workers stationed at nine precinct tables reported. The crew at the Paiute Professional Building also saw voters arrive and vote in person during the 2022 Mid-Term Election. Both polling places saw a good number of voters dropping in to just drop off their completed ballots in person.
While close to 60 volunteer poll workers staffed the warm, well-lit tables in the building, the prize for the Toughest, Most Dedicated Poll Workers had to go to Richard Inanniello and Janai Lind. The two were bundled up and seated under a pop-up shelter at the entrance to the fairgrounds, where they braved blowing rain and chilly temperatures.
They greeted voters and provided directions to the cozy warm polling stations inside the building. Other voters just dashed though the noontime rainstorm, ducked under the shelter and put their completed ballots in the drop box in front of the intrepid pair of volunteers.
As the wind and rain rattled the little pop-up tent, Ianniello shrugged at the hardship: “We have a fire in a barrel.” Indeed they did, and it was putting out some welcome heat. Later in the evening, the wood fire cast a nice glow on the entry area.
For more on this story, see the Nov. 10 edition of The Inyo Register.