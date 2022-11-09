Braving the rain, Inyo County voters stream to the polls

The volunteers staffing the 101 Precinct table on Election Day at the Tri-County Fairgrounds were determined to win the “Most Popular Precinct” award. The crew included, from left, Grace Loder, Kelli Brown, Debra Geske (holding the coveted “Most Popular” trophy) and Lynette Blossom.

 Photo by Jon Klusmire

Battling through a day of persistent rain, Bishop voters streamed to the polls on Tuesday.

The Home Economics Building at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds saw a good flow of voters through noon on Election Day, poll workers stationed at nine precinct tables reported. The crew at the Paiute Professional Building also saw voters arrive and vote in person during the 2022 Mid-Term Election. Both polling places saw a good number of voters dropping in to just drop off their completed ballots in person.

Tags

Recommended for you