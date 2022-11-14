Book stops for ‘Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers’

Hoary groundsel, Packera wernerifolia, Patriarch Grove, Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, White Mountains, CA

 STEPHEN INGRAM

A handy new wildflower guide featuring one of Eastern California’s most beloved places has hit the shelves of local bookshops.

“Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers” puts the focus on the stunning and unusual plants that surround the famously beautiful ancient pine trees of the White Mountains. This publication fills a gaping hole in local wildflower guides, providing information about a little-known treasure trove of botanical gems.

