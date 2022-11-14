Book stops for ‘Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers’

A handy new wildflower guide featuring one of Eastern California’s most beloved places has hit the shelves of local bookshops.
“Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers” puts the focus on the stunning and unusual plants that surround the famously beautiful ancient pine trees of the White Mountains. This publication fills a gaping hole in local wildflower guides, providing information about a little-known treasure trove of botanical gems.
Located in one of the highest desert mountain ranges in North America, the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is federally protected for its scenic and ecological values. Many species of plants grow in this high and dry climate that aren’t found elsewhere in California. Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers tells the story of the common, showy, and hardy plants that thrive alongside the oldest living trees on earth.
“Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers” provides an overview of the geology and history of the high elevations of the White Mountains, along with 95 species profiles. The profiles include lore, history, range, and diagnostic photos of each plant. A map with trails, roads, peaks, and amenities is included. This pocket guide covers wildflowers, shrubs, trees, and grasses that grow along the trails of the Schulman and Patriarch Groves and the road between the groves.
This team of authors, local native plant aficionados, also produced “Rock Creek Wildflowers,” a plant guide to the beautiful Little Lakes Valley above Mosquito Flat.
Cathy Rose is a retired English teacher and long-time botany enthusiast. Karen Ferrell-Ingram is a former native plant propagator, and her husband, Stephen, is a botanist, photographer, and writer.
Find this new book in local bookstores of Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, and Lee Vining. It is also available online at www.ingramphoto.com.