The Inyo County Board of Supervisors this morning received a presentation on anticipated high spring runoff and how the county is preparing for significant flooding in the coming months.
Supervisors heard from Inyo County Road Superintendent Shannon Platt and acting Lt. Nate Derr, of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, regarding public safety and the protection and maintenance of critical access infrastructure during times of flooding.
Derr said visitors coming to recreate this spring also is a concern and agencies will have to find a balance between recreation opportunities and public safety.
Supervisors and county staff remarked how recent flooding already has undercut river and canal banks that residents and visitors should be wary of.
Spring runoff preparations have included coordination between the county and agencies including Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the city of Bishop and Caltrans, among others.
LADWP already has begun spreading water and has positioned heavy equipment throughout the area in order to respond to flooding more effectively.
Platt said the county has followed suit in positioning maintenance equipment where flooding is anticipated.
Officials emphasized that property owners have a responsibility to maintain their ditches and other water conveyances, which, if neglected, could threaten their own and nearby properties during the expected flooding.
County staff plans on informing the public on how residents can prepare and protect lives and property from flooding through the recently launched Ready Inyo website (ready.inyocounty.us).
Emergency medical services
Supervisors also learned at the meeting that the county is finalizing a contract with Coast2Coast, an emergency medical service company that is expected to be up and running in the greater Bishop area by April 23, which is the day after longtime service provider Symons Ambulance ceases operations.
Inyo County Health and Human Services Director Marilyn Mann said the company would be providing advanced live support services.
Coast2Coast currently is finalizing DEA and state Inland Emergency Management Agency approvals and already has touched base with local dispatchers to synchronize proper radio bands, she said.
Mann said the company already has arranged the Bishop facilities used by Symons for its operations.
Inyo County Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg said the county will be contracting with a consultant that the city of Bishop is using to evaluate emergency medical services throughout the county. The consultants would be expected to develop county-wide recommendations for emergency medical services.