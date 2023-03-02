The emergency declared as the result of COVID-19 is now officially over in Inyo County.

On Tuesday – following the leads of the governor of California and Inyo County Public Health Officer – the board approved the recission of Resolution 2020-12, effective Feb. 28, 2023. The resolution was originally approved on March 17, 2020 at the start of the “shutdown” to proclaim the existence of a local emergency due to the pandemic.

