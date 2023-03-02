The emergency declared as the result of COVID-19 is now officially over in Inyo County.
On Tuesday – following the leads of the governor of California and Inyo County Public Health Officer – the board approved the recission of Resolution 2020-12, effective Feb. 28, 2023. The resolution was originally approved on March 17, 2020 at the start of the “shutdown” to proclaim the existence of a local emergency due to the pandemic.
Governor Gavin Newsom rescinded his statewide emergency proclamation effective Feb. 28, and Inyo County Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson rescinded his proclamation effective 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27.
Richardson noted that the county will resume with public health guidance and response efforts that align with current and future state Department of Public Health orders, as well as current and future guidance from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA).