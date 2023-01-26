The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office and the Inyo National Forest want to hear your ideas on how to ensure off-highway vehicle trails are safe and well maintained on public lands throughout the Eastern Sierra at a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m.

 The public must register to participate in the virtual public meeting at: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_981P9JY6SUaRhZd9K7h0_w. Registrants will receive a link and phone numbers to join the meeting. Please contact the BLM or USFS for reasonable accommodations to participate.

