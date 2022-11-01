The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office, in coordination with the Inyo National Forest, was set to lift fire restrictions on all federal lands under their jurisdiction effective Monday, Oct. 31.
“Due to cooler fall weather conditions and declining fire danger, we are lifting seasonal fire restrictions,” said Bureau of Land Management Field Manager Sherri Lisius. “While weather conditions are no longer causing high fire danger, we still urge everyone to recreate responsibly and help minimize fire potential when visiting public lands.”
Seasonal fire restrictions for the Eastern Sierra Region are implemented in close coordination with other state and local county agencies.
On public lands within the Bishop Field Office and Inyo National Forest jurisdictions, campfires are now allowed outside of developed recreation sites such as campgrounds and picnic areas. Campfires must be supervised and controlled at all times, have at least 10 feet of flammable material cleared around it, and only leave when fully extinguished.
