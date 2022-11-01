The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office, in coordination with the Inyo National Forest, was set to lift fire restrictions on all federal lands under their jurisdiction effective Monday, Oct. 31.

“Due to cooler fall weather conditions and declining fire danger, we are lifting seasonal fire restrictions,” said Bureau of Land Management Field Manager Sherri Lisius. “While weather conditions are no longer causing high fire danger, we still urge everyone to recreate responsibly and help minimize fire potential when visiting public lands.”

Tags

Recommended for you