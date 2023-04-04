The Bureau of Land Management is currently accepting applications for the Fall Artist in Residence program at the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area near Lone Pine, California. Selected artists will have the opportunity to speak with Park Rangers and be inspired by the many scenic areas within the Alabama Hills, located amongst the Sierra Nevada skyline. The residency is available for a one-week period between October 1st and November 11th, 2023.
During their stay, artists will share their vision in a 45-minute public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to the Alabama Hills, representative of their stay. Housing or a stipend may be provided by partner organizations.