Kim Blackwell has been selected as the new director of Cerro Coso Community College’s Eastern Sierra College Center in Bishop and Mammoth Lakes.

“She came out on top of a surprisingly robust pool, carrying the day with her working knowledge of ESCC, her familiarity with the Bishop and Mammoth communities, and her infectious enthusiasm for the college, its staff, and students,” said Vice President of Instruction Dr. Corey Marvin in the announcement.

Tags

Recommended for you