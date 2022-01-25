The city of Bishop has contracted with White Rock Construction to construct the Bishop sewer trunk replacement project.
The project will replace approximately 900 feet of 60-year-old vitrified clay pipe sewer main from the intersection of First and Clarke streets continuing to south end of Johnston Drive.
The project also will include construction of an inter-tie between the city of Bishop and the Eastern Sierra Community Service District that will increase redundancy between the two wastewater treatment plants.
The city and the Eastern Sierra Community Service District have been having ongoing concerns regarding the redundancy issue.
Construction is anticipated to begin Monday, Jan. 31.
While construction is active in the intersection of First and Clarke Streets, there will be temporary street closures to protect the public from open trenches and construction workers from traffic.
There also will be at times, large pumps operating to bypass sewer mains around works areas.
As construction is active in the Bishop Creek Canal and adjacent to it, the dirt road on either side of the canal may be temporarily closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
This work is anticipated to be completed in roughly six weeks The city of Bishop and White Rock Construction thank the public in advance for their cooperation.
For more information, contact the city of Bishop Public Works at publicworks@cityofbishop.com or (760) 873-8458.