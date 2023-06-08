The Bishop City Council on May 30 received a 60-day resignation notice from city of Bishop Fire Chief Joe Dell. The notice advised the council of Dell’s decision to move back to Colorado with his family. The city council wishes Dell the best in his future endeavors. The city council will begin discussions on how best to fill the position both on an interim and permanent basis.
