Methane levels at Bishop Elementary School have returned to zero after there was an increase due to recent flooding. Staff will continue to monitor levels as rain is expected to continue this week.

Bishop Unified School District Superintendent Katie Kolker and Dr. Gretchen Skrotzki, Bishop Elementary School principal, reported Sunday that methane levels that closed the school Friday levels have declined to “0” in all areas and the school expected to be fully reopened on Monday.

Kolker stated Friday that the district had to close school at the elementary school due to elevated methane levels in three of the elementary school’s buildings.  

