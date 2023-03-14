Bishop Unified School District Superintendent Katie Kolker and Dr. Gretchen Skrotzki, Bishop Elementary School principal, reported Sunday that methane levels that closed the school Friday levels have declined to “0” in all areas and the school expected to be fully reopened on Monday.
Kolker stated Friday that the district had to close school at the elementary school due to elevated methane levels in three of the elementary school’s buildings.
Kolker said the school experienced a similar situation when the area was hit with a major flooding event back in January.
She said staff has been monitoring for methane at the school since January and had not detected the gas until Friday morning. She said on Friday staff checked and detected high readings in several classrooms and work spaces. These were the same areas that were affected back in January.
“Based on what we saw during the last rain storm, we expect those levels to stay high until the rain subsides and the ground is less saturated,” Kolker stated in an email to The Register.
She stated the district is working with Inyo County, the city of Bishop as well as the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) teams who were on site Friday in Inyo County for emergency response. She said the district also is actively pursuing methane mitigation systems to address this issue.
On Sunday, Kolker and Skrotzki advised Bishop Elementary School families to keep in mind that:
• Bishop is expected to get 0.5 - 1.5 inches of rain this week, mostly on Tuesday. Methane levels will be checked regularly.
• Impacted classrooms and hallways will continue to ventilate throughout the week to ensure fresh air is circulating indoors. This is the most effective way to mitigate and minimize exposure.
• Levels are lower than they were during the January storms, “and nowhere near hazardous.” The exposure threshold the county has set for the district “is quite conservative/low due to how young our students are.”
“We are working closely with the county and Cal OES for a long-term methane mitigation solution,” Kolker and Skrotzki stated. “This is a top priority and essential to avoid future school closures and ensure the safety of students and staff.