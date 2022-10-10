About 140 people attended Thursday evening’s candidates forum for the Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees that was hosted by the Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club at the Cerro Coso Community College, Bishop campus.
All nine candidates participated in the two-hour-plus forum that was hosted by Kristina Blüm Justice and posed questions regarding the role of the school board, candidates’ qualifications for the job, public health guidelines and whether they should be followed or not, school safety, banning books and how to foster resiliency, conflict resolution and leadership in the district’s students.