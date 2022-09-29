The economic impact of travel continues to be serious business, according to the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce.

A presentation on Monday to the Bishop City Council by Chamber Executive Director Tawni Thomson and chamber consultant Julie Faber noted that travel-related spending in 2021 in Inyo County totaled $204.9 million which amounts to $18.8 million in county, state and local taxes with some 2,400 people in the county working in the industry.

