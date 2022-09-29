The economic impact of travel continues to be serious business, according to the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce.
A presentation on Monday to the Bishop City Council by Chamber Executive Director Tawni Thomson and chamber consultant Julie Faber noted that travel-related spending in 2021 in Inyo County totaled $204.9 million which amounts to $18.8 million in county, state and local taxes with some 2,400 people in the county working in the industry.
The presentation on the Bishop Tourism Improvement District included the wide range of targeted marketing efforts being made to make more people aware of all the area has to order and draw more people to the region.
The efforts have resulted in marked improvements in post-COVID hotel occupancies in Bishop and recovered hotel average daily rates, according to the presentation.
The Bishop Tourism Improvement District,, or BTID, is a benefit assessment district proposed to continue a revenue source to help fund marketing and sales promotion efforts and visitor services enhancements for Bishop lodging businesses.
For much more on this story, see the Sept. 29 edition of The Inyo Register.